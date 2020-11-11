10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Wednesday morning, November 11, 2020

1. Dasuki’s co-defendant claimed N2.2bn was spent on prayers against Boko Haram —Witness

An Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) investigating officer, Mr. Adariko Michael, said on Tuesday one of the defendants standing trial for arms procurement fraud told the commission that N2.2 billion was spent on prayers in Nigeria and Saudi Arabia to win the war against insurgency in the country. Read more

2. Don’t leave Ghana over $1m levy, Aregbesola counsels Nigerian traders

Nigerian traders in Ghana have been counselled against leaving the country over the imposition of a $1million levy on them by the Ghanaian government. Read more

3. Oyetola presents 2021 budget to Osun Assembly

The Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, on Tuesday presented the 2021 appropriation bill of N109.8 billion to the state House of Assembly for consideration and approval. Read more

4. Activist sues Sam Adeyemi, Davido, Kanu, Yusuf, 46 others over #EndSARS protest

An activist, Kenechukwu Okeke, on Monday filed criminal complaint against 50 persons at the Abuja Chief Magistrate Court over their alleged roles in last month’s #EndSARS protests in the country. Read more

5. Court orders ex-Gov Aliyu, two others to face trial

Justice Mikail Abdullahi of the Niger State High Court on Tuesday dismissed for lack of merit, the application brought by Tanko Beji, seeking to strike out the N2 billion alleged money laundering case involving former Niger State Governor, Muazu Babangida Aliyu and his chief of staff, Umar Nasko. Read more

6. NSE: Neimeth, Cadbury, GSK lead gainers as trade closes on upbeat note

Shares in Neimeth, Cadbury and GSK jumped on Tuesday by 10%, the maximum daily rise allowed by the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), with the three topping gainers, as the investors’ confidence in a market still pretty much invigorated by the central bank’s expansionary monetary policy decision of September that cut benchmark lending rate by 100 basis points to 1.5%. Read more

7. Hedge fund blocks Nigeria’s access to vital document on P&ID’s arbitration award

Hedge fund firm, VR Capital Group has secured the nod of a United States’ district court to block Nigeria’s access to the internal documents required by the West African country to overturn the $10billion arbitration award to the British Virgin Islands firm, Process and Industrial Development (P&ID). Read more

8. Nigerian govt frees Dangote Cement to operate across borders

The Nigerian government has given the Dangote Cement to restart cement exportation across the borders, boosting the optimism that West African nation could lift curbs on transborder trade with neighbouring countries any moment soon. Read more

9. Arabic inscriptions on Naira has nothing to do with Nigeria’s secular status – CBN

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Tuesday responded to a suit filed by a Lagos-based lawyer, Chief Malcolm Omirhobo, at the Federal High Court, Lagos, seeking the removal of the Arabic inscriptions on Naira notes as it portrays the country as an Islamic state. Read more

10. Aruna gets support from compatriots Toriola, Oshonaike ahead ITTF World Cup

One of Africa’s representatives in the men’s singles of the 2020 ITTF World Cup, Aruna Quadri has been tipped to excel in the competition by his compatriots Segun Toriola and Olufunke Oshonaike. Read more