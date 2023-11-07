SA’s recruitment startup, JOBJACK, raises $2.5m. 2 other stories and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today.

1. SA’s recruitment startup, JOBJACK, raises $2.5m

South African recruitment startup, JOBJACK, has announced raising a ZAR45 million (US$2.5 million) pre-Series A funding.

The Co-founder, Van den Berg, confirmed this in a press release seen by Ripples Nigeria on Tuesday, November 7, 2023.

The web-based recruitment platform was cofounded in 2018 to help change the narrative of entry-level recruitment in the country, by Christiaan van den Berg and Heine Bellinga.

Speaking on the usability of the platform, the team noted that job seekers are guided through a CV creation process to apply for opportunities directly from their mobile phones.

According to the management, the startup has recorded almost two million registered job seeker with an additional growing figure of 2,000 daily.

The secured funding, ZAR45 million (US$2.5 million) will assist in increasing operations and expand JOBJACK’s growing network in South Africa

“These funds allow us to continue our momentum of onboarding employers and, not only streamlining their entry-level recruitment but to drive accessibility and affordability for the job seekers that need it most,” said van den Berg, co-founder and co-CEO at JOBJACK.

Trivia: The PostScript language is used to create documents for what industry?

A. Desktop publishing

B. Medical imaging

C. Professional photography

D. 3D game development

Find Answer Below

2. Rwanda’s Norrsken22 closes $205m for growth

Kigali-based startup, Norrsken22, has surpassed its target of $200million after closing its first African technology growth fund at US$205 million.

The founder, Niklas Adalberth, stated this while commenting on the raiser.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that Norrsken22 was founded in 2016 by Niklas Adalberth, one of the founders of Swedish fintech unicorn Klarna.

The startup seeks to help entrepreneurs developing fintech, ed-tech, e-health, and market-enabling solutions.

The fund was supported at inception by over 30 unicorn founders, including Olugbenga Agboola, co-founder of Flutterwave; Niklas Zennström, co-founder of Skype; and Niklas Östberg, co-founder of Delivery Hero.

Speaking on African prospect, the founder said: “Africa has the youngest population globally and its upcoming digital-first generation is the future of Africa – and the world.

“We’re delighted to announce this final close and with the support the fund has received. There are huge opportunities in Africa. We are excited to continue our mission of driving funding into African tech, and creating jobs and sustainable growth in the region.”

3. StarNews Mobile secures $3m funding to support venture

An Ivory Coast-based mobile video network, StarNews Mobile, has secured US$3 million in funding from investors.

According to the startup, the funding saw the participation of three French professional footballers.

The CEO of StarNews Mobile, Guy Kamgaing, confirmed this in a press release seen by Ripples Nigeria on Tuesday, November 7, 2023.

The Ivory Coast Start-up was launched in 2017, with a target on mass market of over 50 mobile channels offering low priced celebrity-based content.

StarNews Noble was deployed in Ivory Coast in partnership with operators MTN and Moov, and has expanded to Cameroon, the Republic of Congo and South Africa.

This funding round was led by Janngo Capital, and also includes French football players Aurelien Tchouameni, Jules Kounde, and Mike Maignan of Excellence Sport Nation, best known as players for Real Madrid, Barcelona, and AC Milan, respectively, bringing the total funds raised by StarNews to date to almost US$8 million.

Trivia Answer: Desktop publishing

PostScript is a page description language that describes a page’s text, graphics, and layout. PostScript documents can display the same content rendered in pixels on a screen and as high-DPI printed output.

PostScript-compatible desktop publishing software and printers helped start the desktop publishing revolution in the 1980s, although later technologies like PDF have largely replaced PostScript for electronic document distribution.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now