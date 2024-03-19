Saudi foodtech Barakah secures investment from FoodLabs. 1 other story and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today.

1. Saudi foodtech Barakah secures investment from FoodLabs

A foodtech startup based in Saudi Arabia, Barakah, has secured an undisclosed funding round from German-based venture capital firm FoodLabs, marking FoodLabs’ first investment in a startup based in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

Established in 2022 by Rabah Habiss and Abdulaziz Al Saud, Barakah aims to combat food waste by assisting restaurants, bakeries, and grocery stores in selling their surplus inventory through its mobile application.

The newly acquired funding will facilitate Barakah’s expansion efforts within Saudi Arabia and its entry into new markets within the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region.

This funding comes on the heels of a $1.5 million Seed round raised In September of the previous year, led by Hambro Perks Oryx Fund.

Abdulaziz Al-Saud, CEO of Barakah, expressed his satisfaction with the company’s progress thus far and acknowledged the support received from early investors, including Oryx HP, 500 Sanabil, Kaust Innovation Ventures, and Plus VC.

He emphasized the potential for growth and the broadening of offerings through collaboration with Christophe Maire and FoodLabs’ renowned team, leveraging their strategic insights and extensive expertise in the food technology sector.

2. NCC says data services restored after undersea cable cuts downtime

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has confirmed that voice and data services affected by recent undersea cable cuts have been restored to nearly 90% of their peak utilization capacities.

Recall Last Week, the internet connectivity disruptions swept across some parts of African continent following reports of damage to critical subsea cables along the western coast.

The West Africa Cable System, MainOne, and ACE sea cables, vital for telecommunications data transmission, experienced impairments, leading to widespread disruption among mobile operators and internet service providers.

Speaking on the development, Reuben Muoka, Director of Public Affairs at NCC, in a press statement said:

“Following the disruption on March 14, 2024, which impacted data and voice services due to cuts in undersea fiber optics along the coasts of Cote d’Ivoire and Senegal, we are pleased to announce that services have now been restored to approximately 90% of their peak utilization capacities.

“All operators affected by the cuts have tapped into recovery capacity from unaffected submarine cables, thus reclaiming approximately 90% of their peak utilization capacities.

“Mobile Network Operators have assured the Commission that data and voice services will operate optimally until full repairs of the undersea cables are completed, as they have activated alternative connectivities to restore normalcy.”

The NCC extends its appreciation to telecom consumers for their patience and understanding during the downtime caused by the undersea fiber cuts.

