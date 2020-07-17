SCHOOL REOPENING: Nigerian govt sets deadline for proprietors to meet guidelines

The Federal Government on Friday said school owners in the country have up to July 29, 2020 to meet specific guidelines for them to reopen their schools at a date set to be announced soon.

The new development was announced by the Federal Ministry of Education after the Nigerian Government settled with four other West African countries on a new date for the suspended West African Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The Minister of State for Education, Hon. Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, who stated this, Friday, in Abuja, said the ministry, having consulted widely, has in collaboration with Federal Ministry of Health, Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, (NCDC), the Education in Emergencies Working Group, developed and circulated guidelines for the reopening of schools.

Read also: COVID-19: Private schools proprietors say they are ready to resume

A statement on Friday by the Director of Information in the ministry, Ben Goong, qouted the minister, as saying that “school owners are to prepare and comply with the guidelines.

“Nwajuiba said schools are to undertake self-assessment and send feedback to state ministries of education, not later than 29 July 2020″

According to the minister, consultations with relevant stakeholders will be held to review the situation and decide on a specific date for reopening or otherwise.

The statement further qouted the minister as saying that having taken the painful but necessary decision not to reopen schools without necessary preparations to ensure the safety of students and teachers, the Federal Ministry of Education has continued consultations with stakeholders, and a mechanism to assess and monitor compliance shall be put in place.

“Since Tuesday last week, we have consulted widely with stakeholders in the sector, including Commissioners of Education in all the states of the federation, the Association of Private School Owners of Nigeria,(APSON), National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools,(NAPPS), Provosts of Colleges of Education, Rectors of Polytechnics, Vice-Chancellors of universities, some state governors, and development partners”, the Nwajiuba said.

Commenting on WAEC, Nwajuiba said: “We met with WAEC on Monday and have agreed to further consult with four other countries on new examination date.

“We appreciate the concern shown by all stakeholders and note the divergent views expressed on the matter.

“Parents should be rest assured that the safety of our students and teachers is paramount as we work assiduously towards the speedy reopening of our schools for the exit classes to take external examinations.”

Join the conversation

Opinions