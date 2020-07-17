Latest Life's Blog

COVID-19: UNICEF lists Patoranking, others to remake Bob Marley’s ‘One Love’

July 17, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The United Nations International Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has listed Nigerian singer, Patrick Okoye popularly known as Patoranking and other artists to remake Bob Marley’s 1977 global hit record titled, ‘One Love’.

UNICEF which revealed this in a statement on Friday said that Patoranking will join other artists like Bob Marley’s daughter Cedella Marley, Skip Marley, New Zealand’s singer Teeks and other musicians from other countries.

The global project sponsored by UNICEF will raise funds to support children in developing countries, where help is urgently needed amid the COVID-19 virus pandemic.

According to the statement by UNICEF, Patoranking’s unique blend of African music and Reggae/Dancehall songs have earned him a strategic place in world music history.

“His sound is distinct and easily recognisable in modern African music,” the statement by UNICEF added.

The dancehall singer also took to his Instagram page to announce the news when he wrote thus; “ONE LOVE by Bob Marley means a lot to me and to be on this new version alongside the Marley Family and others in support of @unicef’s coronavirus relief is an incredible honour,” he said.

