Sex-for-grades investigative journalist laments same-sex marriage is still illegal in Nigeria

Investigative journalist, Kiki Mordi, the pen pusher whose undercover story exposed rampant sexual harassment in West African universities, has lamented the fact that same-sex marriage is still illegal in Nigeria.

The journalist who is a presenter with BBC Africa radio and also works with Women Radio fm 91.7 in a post on her Instagram page, stated that Nigeria is on the wrong side of history for banning same-sex marriages.

Mordi who once said she dropped out of the university due to sexual advances from her lecturers said that it is a shame same sex marriage is illegal in Nigeria.

She wrote; “It is almost 2020 and same sex marriage is still illegal in Nigeria. Like two people (of the same sex) can love themselves and want to build a family for themselves just like you and I but cannot because it is illegal for them.

“It is a damn shame! We are already on the wrong side of history,” she added.

Recall that the anti-same sex bill banning all forms of gay associations or marriage which carries a maximum sentence of 14-year for any offender was signed into law by ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, in 2014.

