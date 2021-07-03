Methodist Church Nigeria cuts ties with British counterpart for validating same-sex marriage

The Methodist Church Nigeria has declared in a statement published on Friday, July 2 that they passed a vote of no confidence on the British Methodist Church, over the latter’s approval of same-sex marriage.

The statement was officially issued by the Director, Media and Public Relations, Oladapo Daramola of the Nigerian variant of the church.

According to Daramola, the position of MCN was made known by its Prelate, Chukwumerije Kanu-Uche, in a message shared with members on Friday, Ripples Nigeria gathered.

Kanu-Uche had explained that MCN was cutting formal ties with the British Methodist Church due to the latter’s decision to vote in favour of same-sex marriage at the just-concluded conference.

“I wish to let you know that I was invited to the British Methodist Conference this year, 2021 but I was duly represented by Rt. Rev. S. R. Nortey.

“He was part of the Conference and he has given me preliminary information and report.

“I have requested him to publish and circulate the full report on the SSM to the Conference office and all of us,” he said.

He also noted that the current stance of the British Methodist Conference was predicted by John Wesley that, “a time will come when the Methodist Church will exist as a dead sect, having the form of religion and denying the power thereof unless they continue with the spiritual fervency with which they first started.

”The prelate, therefore, renounced the British Methodist Church as the Mother Church of MCN“, adding, that she is only a sister in Church.

“MCN gained autonomy in 1962 and became autocephalous in 1963.

“So, we can part ways with the British Conference and have nothing to lose.

“I only pity those romancing with them because of pecuniary interest.

“Suggestion to write or visit the British Methodist Conference is an insult on Methodist church.”

He, however, said the Church will wait to receive a detailed report from the accredited delegate to the Conference and take an informed decision at August 2021 consultation.

“As a remedial measure let every Bishop, and Archbishop tell our members that MCN does not support gay or same-sex marriage,’’ Kanu-Uche said.

