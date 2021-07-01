Uncertainty as UK Methodist Church votes to allow same-sex marriage

Britain’s Methodist Church on Wednesday announced that it will now allow same-sex couples to get married on its premises.

The decision came after debates on the topic at the Methodist Conference on Wednesday, where the proposals to allow same-sex marriages were passed with 254 votes in favor and 46 against.

With the votes, the Church has become the largest religious denomination in Britain to permit gay marriages.

However, following the development, a former vice-president of the Methodist Conference, Carolyn Lawrence, warned that a significant minority of Methodists were planning on leaving or resigning their membership.

Lawrence said: “Today is a line in the sand for many people and seen as a significant departure from our doctrine.”

However, the freedom of conscience clauses entails that ministers will not be forced to conduct such weddings if they oppose the move.

For now, same-sex marriage is not allowed in the Church of England or the Roman Catholic Church, while the Scottish Episcopal Church, United Reformed Church, and Quakers in Britain have already embraced same-sex marriages.

With about 164,000 members and more than 4,000 churches, the Methodist Church is Britain’s fourth-largest Christian denomination and now expects the first same-sex weddings in its chapels to take place in the autumn.

Chair of the Dignity and Worth campaign group, Rev Sam McBratney, described the development as a momentous step on the road to justice after many years of painful conversations.

Read also: Biafra sponsored by selfish politicians, will not succeed – Methodist Church Prelate

According to him, some have been praying for the day to come for decades, and can hardly believe that it is now here.

He said: “We are so grateful to our fellow Methodists for taking this courageous step to recognise and affirm the value and worth of LGBTQ+ relationships.

“We reassure those who do not support this move that we want to continue to work and worship with you in the Church we all love.”

Meanwhile, a couple, Ben Riley and Jason McMahon, who have been together for 12 years but have waited until they could have a church wedding, said the decision means so much, as they now hope to marry in their local Methodist church in Preston.

Also, Jason, who is training to be a Methodist minister, described it as a very emotional day.

Jason said: “To be told by the Church that you are worthy, that we accept you, and that you can be married in the eyes of God in the church you call home with friends and family – it means a great deal.

“It has helped me feel truly at home within a Church that can embrace anybody.”

