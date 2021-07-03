Aviation, Aerospace University to kickoff this month

The Federal Government has disclosed its mandate towards the establishment of an Aviation and Aerospace University in the country.

This project is expected to be expedited by the National Universities Commission (NUC) through the Ministry of Aviation, based on a concept document submitted by the Minister of Aviation Senator Hadi Sirika.

Professor Abubakar Adamu Rasheed, the Executive Secretary of the NUC, who made this pronouncement after receiving the document from the Minister on Friday, also stated that the project will kickoff this month (July).

According to him, the commission will engage some professors to perfect the concept note for immediate approval.

“I can assure you that by the end of the month (July), we are going to have a brand new University, the first of its kind in Abuja, first African University dedicated to aviation and aerospace study in the country,” Rasheed said, adding that the value of such university can’t be quantified.

“This aviation under your guidance, will be the first to show the way that we can support the establishment of a specialized university that won’t only serve us but serve the African region and the International community,” he stated.

In his statement, Sirika said the ‘African Aviation and Aerospace University Abuja’ will be dedicated to research and development of knowledge in Aviation and Aerospace.

The minister stated that the decision to establish the specialised university was informed by the need to fill some identified gaps in the growth and development of the aviation sector.

“When we took the leadership in civil aviation, we identified and understood the gap in the growth and development of civil aviation in Nigeria in particular and Africa in general. We are deficient in research and development in civil aviation and aerospace technology and that has caused a lot of underdevelopment of the sector and made us to be backward.

“We have been working three to four years now on this and we developed a concept note based on the advice by Executive Secretary NUC for critique and that will fast track the process of setting up the University. We have come up with concept note of what will be the focus of this University” he explained.

“The potential of this University to serve the market of civil aviation and aerospace within the continent cannot be overemphasized. Once the University takes off, a lot will happen and it will change the dynamic,” he added.

