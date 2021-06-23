News
Ugandan University appoints ex-president, Jonathan, as chancellor
The immediate past President of Nigeria, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has been appointed the Chancellor of Cavendish University, Uganda (CUU).
The University disclosed the development in an announcement on Twitter.
The message read, “Welcome aboard @GEJonathan as you take over as the Chancellor of CUU. We look forward to this new era and achieving great things under your leadership. Success begins at Cavendish!”
Success begins at Cavendish! pic.twitter.com/nSfKhd84kq
— Cavendish University Uganda (@CavendishUg) June 21, 2021
Meanwhile, the appointment makes Jonathan the third chancellor of the university, after Benjamin Mkapa, the late President of the United Republic of Tanzania, who was the second Chancellor, and the late Dr. Kenneth Kaunda, former President of the Republic of Zambia, who was the pioneer Chancellor.
Jonathan is expected to be installed on August 26, 2021, to preside over the conferment of degrees and award of diplomas and certificates at the University’s 10th Graduation Ceremony, which will take place at Munyonyo Commonwealth Resort on the same date.
By Victor Uzoho…
