10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Saturday morning, July 3, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.

1. IPOB accuses Nigerian govt of planning to poison Kanu in DSS custody

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Friday alleged that the Federal Government planned to poison its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, in the Department of State Service (DSS) custody. Read more

2. DSS planted AK-47 rifles, 5000 rounds of ammunition recovered from my house – Igboho

The self-professed Yoruba freedom fighter, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, aka Sunday Igboho, claimed on Friday, a large cache of arms and ammunition recovered by the Department of State Services (DSS) from his home in Ibadan, Oyo State, was planted by the security agency to frame him. Read more

3. Crisis brews in Zamfara APC, as Yari, Marafa, reject Matawalle as leader

Former Governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari, and the Senator representing Zamfara Central in the National Assembly, Kabiru Garba Marafa, have both rejected Governor Bello Matawalle as the leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state. Read more

4. El-Rufai explains why Boko Haram, bandits can’t be treated like IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu

The Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai has said the Boko Haram terrorists and bandits are different from the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and their leader, Nnamdi Kanu, as they do not have a recognised and centralised leadership. Read more

5. NSE: Investors pocket N160bn. Nascon, Ikeja Hotel among top gainers

Investors at the Nigerian capital market gained N160 billion gained N160 billion at the close of business on Friday. Read more

6. Kenya unaware of Nnamdi Kanu’s arrest —Govt officials

The Director-General of Kenya’s Immigration Services, Alexander Muteshi, has debunked reports making the round in the media that the country collaborated in the arrest and “extradition” of the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu, to Nigeria. Read more

7. Police begin show-of-force in Lagos ahead of proposed Yoruba Nation mega rally

The Lagos State Police Command on Friday embarked on a show-of-force in the state to warn promoters of the Yoruba Nation agenda against holding any rally in the state. Read more

8. Customs arrests man with $184,800, 1.7m Saudi Riyals concealed in diapers at Kano airport

The Kano State Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has arrested a traveller, Sabo Suleiman, who was found with about $184,800 and 1.7 million Saudi Riyals at the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport, in the state. Read more

9. Police launches operation ‘stop and search’ in Imo

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali, on Friday, launched an operation codenamed “Stop and Search” to check crimes in Imo State. Read more

10. Italy knock Belgium out of Euros, set up semi-final clash with Spain

Italy has advanced to the semifinals of the Euro 2020 competition after sealing a slim victory over Belgium on Friday night. Read more