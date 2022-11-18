Shehu Sani slams APC for plunging Nigerians deeper into poverty

Former lawmaker who represented Kaduna Central Senatorial District, Shehu Sani, has knocked the ruling All Progressives Congress APC) for plunging Nigerians deeper into poverty.

Ripples Nigeria had earlier reported that more than 133Nigerians now live in poverty, according to a recent report by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The NBS in its National Multidimensional Poverty Index Report, released on Thursday, showed that 63% of Nigerians live in poverty as a result of insufficient access to health, education, and living standards, as well as unemployment and shocks.

Semiu Adeniran, the NBS’s general statistician, said the survey was implemented in 2021 to 2022 and it was the largest survey with a sample size of over 56,610 people in 109 senatorial districts in the 36 states of Nigeria.

Sani, who commented on the development in a tweet on Friday, said the report was contrary to the promise by the ruling party to take over one hundred million Nigerians out of poverty.

He slammed the Buhari-led administration for failure to deliver on its promises to Nigerians.

He wrote: “They promised to lift One hundred million people out of poverty; now they have officially thrown one hundred and thirty three million people into deeper poverty.”

By Ambali Abdulkabeer

