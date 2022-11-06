News
Shehu Sani demands payment of full salary to varsity lecturers
A former federal lawmaker, Shehu Sani, on Sunday, demanded the payment of full salary to members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) by the Federal Government.
The union might be heading for another showdown with the federal government after Abuja paid half-salary to the varsity lecturers for last month.
ASUU had in a statement signed by its president, Emmanuel Osodeke, described the development as insensitive and disheartening.
It urged President Muhammadu Buhari to call the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, to order.
The government had since defended the payment of half-salary to the lecturers.
READ ALSO: Nigerian govt defends payment of half-salary to varsity lecturers
In a statement issued on Saturday, the Ministry of Labour and Employment, said the government pro rata the ASUU members’ salary based on the number of days they worked last month.
Sani, who backed the union in a series of tweets on his Twitter handle, said the lecturers deserved to be paid their full salaries.
He stressed that politicians were not paid based on the number of days they worked.
The lawmaker wrote: “The president is in London and he is paid. A political office holder is paid based on the days he worked. Therefore, pay university lecturers their full wages.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
TEST
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...