Shehu Sani demands payment of full salary to varsity lecturers

Published

15 seconds ago

on

A former federal lawmaker, Shehu Sani, on Sunday, demanded the payment of full salary to members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) by the Federal Government.

The union might be heading for another showdown with the federal government after Abuja paid half-salary to the varsity lecturers for last month.

ASUU had in a statement signed by its president, Emmanuel Osodeke, described the development as insensitive and disheartening.

It urged President Muhammadu Buhari to call the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, to order.

The government had since defended the payment of half-salary to the lecturers.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the Ministry of Labour and Employment, said the government pro rata the ASUU members’ salary based on the number of days they worked last month.

Sani, who backed the union in a series of tweets on his Twitter handle, said the lecturers deserved to be paid their full salaries.

He stressed that politicians were not paid based on the number of days they worked.

The lawmaker wrote: “The president is in London and he is paid. A political office holder is paid based on the days he worked. Therefore, pay university lecturers their full wages.”

