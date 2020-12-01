Latest Politics Top Stories

SocialMediaTrends: Service Chiefs ‘overstaying’, Nigeria’s ‘bromance’ with Niger Republic & more

December 1, 2020
METELE: ‘Unfortunate! Nigerian soldiers killed while service chiefs were attending APC event in Aso Rock’
Social media users in Nigeria have continued to place more value on topics of national importance, and Tuesday was no exception.

Most of the discussions challenged unpopular government policies especially as regards the deteriorating state of security in the country. The following trended on Twitter:

Senate

Lawmakers on Tuesday called for the sack of Nigeria’s service chiefs and for a total revamp of the country’s security architecture following the killing of 43 farmers in Borno State by Boko Haram insurgents.

The motion was earlier raised by the former Borno state governor, Senator Kashim Shettima, who urged President Muhammadu Buhari to replace the current service chiefs with fresh minds as they had lost any iota of legitimacy for failing to protect the lives of citizens.

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, who reteriated the recommendation, stated that the security chiefs had over-stayed their welcome and asked that a probe panel be set up to investigate allegations of corruption within the security architecture.

Meanwhile, Presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu had earlier urged Nigerians to clamp down on the clamour for the sack of the service chiefs, sayong it was “out of place” since the president who had the prerogative to dismiss the service chiefs was pleased with their performance so far.

Nigerians had these to say on social media:

Niger Republic

Twitter Nigeria has considered disturbing, the perceived fondness between Nigeria and Niger Republic following the re-arrest of the fleeing Ex-chairman of the defunct Pension Reformed Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina in the West African country.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) told the court on Monday that it had earlier reached out to the United States and Niger Republic for assistance in the arrest of Maina.

Nigeria’s antecedent ‘romance’ with Niger Republic especially the Lagos-Kano-Katsina rail construction to Marradi and the recent move by the Nigerian government to begin the importation of fuel from the country has continued to raise suspicions on social Media.

#FreeSowore

Concerned Nigerians raised a hastag calling for the exoneration of Rights activist and Convener of the #RevolutionNow movement, Omoyele Sowore from all sanctions against his freedom following bail conditions which confined him to the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja and restricted from speaking to the press.

The outspoken journalist was arrested in 2019 and detained severally by the Nigerian State Security Services (SSS) for alleged treason after calling for a nationwide protest against the government on August 5.

Sowore’s prolonged trial necessitated the hastag which trended for the most part of the day.

INEC

Nigerians also reacted to the Senate’s approval of Professor Mahmood Yakubu’s second tenure as boss of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), following considerations of the reports presented by the Senate committee on INEC, chaired by Senator Kabiru Gaya endorsing him as suitable for the position.

…By Okiemute Abraham

