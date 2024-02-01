South Africa’s Africarare unveils $UBUNTU virtual token. 2 other stories and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today.

1. South Africa’s Africarare unveils $UBUNTU virtual token

Africarare, a virtual reality and NFT hub based in Johannesburg, South Africa, is set to introduce its virtual token, $UBUNTU, in February.

The new token is expected to serve as the primary medium for transactions within the metaverse’s virtual marketplace.

The South African startup confirmed this in a statement seen by Ripples Nigeria on Thursday, February 1st, 2024.

Founded in 2021 by Mann Made, a technology and innovation company is the force behind Ubuntuland, an AI-powered web3 platform that claims to provide immersive virtual and augmented reality experiences.

The utility token will streamline buying, selling, and trading within the metaverse, enhancing its overall functionality.

The startup noted that the token embodies a commitment to community development, with 10% of all transaction fees earmarked to support initiatives such as Drops of Life and Innovation.

Ubuntuland, the metaverse created by Africarare, boasts a diverse community of over 100 private and corporate landowners including MTN, Nedbank, M&C Saatchi Group South Africa, Primedia, Singularity Group, and others.

Trivia: A collection of photos and videos is often called a media ____?

A. Group

B. Box

C. Bundle

D. Library

See Answer below

2. GSMA, IBM partners to boost AI competence in telecommunications

The GSM Association (GSMA) has entered into what it describes as a strategic collaboration with IBM to expedite the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and enhance AI-related skills within the telecommunications sector.

The Chief Technology Officer, GSMA, Alex Sinclair, confirmed this in a statement seen by Ripples Nigeria on Thursday February 1st, 2024.

As part of this initiative, GSMA is introducing an AI training program through GSMA Advance, its educational arm.

Thie inaugural course in a new series aims to equip telecom leaders with essential skills for navigating the AI landscape and addressing industry-wide skills gaps.

Highlighting the transformative potential of AI for the telecom industry, Alex Sinclair, Chief Technology Officer at GSMA, referenced estimates suggesting AI could contribute $15.7 trillion to the global economy by 2030.

3. Tesla faces legal action over alleged mishandling of hazardous waste in California

Tesla is facing legal action from 25 California counties, accusing the automaker of persistent mishandling of hazardous waste at various facilities across the state.

The complaint, lodged in San Joaquin County Superior Court, contends that Tesla incorrectly labeled and disposed of materials, including “lead acid batteries and other batteries,” paints, brake fluid, aerosols, antifreeze, acetone, diesel fuel, and more at its production and service sites statewide.

The allegations extend to improper waste disposal, both on-site and at landfills incapable of accepting hazardous materials.

District attorneys in each county are pursuing an injunction to compel Tesla to appropriately manage waste at its facilities, along with seeking civil penalties and could face penalties of up to $70,000 per violation per day.

In a 2022 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Tesla disclosed an ongoing investigation by California district attorney offices into its waste management practices.

The company claimed to have implemented corrective measures, including training, audits, and enhancements to its site waste management programs.

Ripples Nigeria had earlier reported on previous environmental scrutiny of Tesla’s activities in California.

In 2019, the company settled with the Environmental Protection Agency over violations at its Fremont factory, including hazardous waste labeling, resulting in a $31,000 fine and a $55,000 allocation for emergency response equipment.

In 2022, Tesla paid a $275,000 fine for Clean Air Act violations at the same facility.

Trivia Answer: Library

The word “library,” in the context of computer software, has several meanings. It may refer to a collection of pre-written source code and other resources a program can reference. A library may also describe an organized database of files a program manages, like a music or photo library.

Operating systems include library bundles that contain source code functions and other resources. Unix, Linux, and macOS use library folders to store scripts, fonts, and other system resources. Windows uses DLL files located in various system folders.

