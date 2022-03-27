Suspected cultists kill teenager at Seme border

Suspected cultists on Friday killed a 19-year-old boy simply identified as Lateef Agboola at Seme border, near Badagry area of Lagos.

An eyewitness told journalists on Sunday that the deceased, who was a student of Sito Grammar School in the area, was macheted severally and shot at close range by the assailants.

The boy, according to the eyewitness, was killed by members of a rival cult group in a reprisal attack.

The Divisional Police Officer of Seme Police Station, F. Salami, who was contacted by journalists, declined to speak on the matter.

