Metro
Police arrests three suspected cultists in Ogun
Police operatives in Ogun State have arrested three suspected cultists in the Igbesa area of the state.
The spokesman of the state police command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Abeokuta, said the suspects were arrested after they allegedly forced a young man to drink blood during initiation rites.
He said one Celestin Oyebuchi had told police that some people suspected to be cultists forced him to drink blood and tortured him to join their group.
The spokesman said: “Oyebuchi was abducted by three cultists – Williams Omoori, Edet Godswill and Emmanuel Dimgba and taken to an uncompleted building for the initiation into their confraternity.
“The suspects were arrested on Thursday following a report by the victim at Igbesa police division that suspected members of Supreme Vikings confraternity forced him to join their cult group.
“On interrogation, the three suspects confessed their membership of Supreme Vikings confraternity. The three men said they were looking for more members to join them and this led to the abduction of the complainant.
“The state Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the Anti-Cultists Section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for discreet investigation.”
