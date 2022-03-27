Two drug traffickers excrete 165 wraps of cocaine in Abuja

Two suspected drug traffickers have excreted a total of 165 wraps of cocaine following their arrest at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The Director of Media and Advocacy, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Mr. Femi Babafemi, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

He listed the suspects as Elvis Iro (53) and Uwaezuoke Christian (42).

The suspects, according to Babafemi, excreted the drugs while under observation in the agency’s custody.

The statement read: “Iro was arrested on Saturday, March 19, upon his arrival on board an Ethiopian Airline flight from Addis-Ababa for ingesting 65 pellets of cocaine weighing 1.376kg.

“During preliminary interview, the suspect claimed he’s an interior decorator but forced into drug trafficking because he needed money to start a coffee business.

“The suspect also said he had to venture into the business to take care of his family and stock his newly acquired shop with curtain materials/accessories in Lagos.

“Iro said he would have been paid $1,000 on successful delivery of the drug in Abuja.

“Christian on the same flight, was also arrested on arrival for ingesting 100 pellets of cocaine with a total weight of 2.243kg.

“The suspect, who hails from Ojoto, Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra state, claimed to be a businessman dealing in baby’s wears before venturing into drug trafficking.

“During preliminary interview, the man said he travelled to Addis Ababa on Thursday, March 17 to buy the drug for $10,000 and returned on Saturday, March 19 when he was arrested.

“The suspect said he sold his land in his village and took loans from friends to be able to raise money to buy the drug.

“He claimed he was forced into drug trafficking to raise money for his business after being duped $15,000 by his friend who lives in China.”

