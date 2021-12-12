NDLEA arrests suspected drug traffickers, seizes 1m tramadol capsules, others

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested a 43-year-old suspected drug trafficker, Onuoha Friday, with one million capsules of Tramadol along the Lagos-Benin expressway.

The NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, said the agency operatives also arrested eight other suspects and recovered large consignments of illicit drugs in Delta State.

He said: “The NDLEA operatives intercepted a truck conveying the illicit drugs to Delta State at the Onitsha bridge on December 3.

“Various quantities of codeine, tramadol, diazepam, and Rohypnol were recovered from the vehicle while its driver, Obinna Obinwa, was arrested.

“Similarly, on December 8, the agency’s patrol team on Onitsha head bridge intercepted another truck going to Delta with different quantities of assorted illicit drugs while the driver, Lucky James, was also arrested.

“In Delta, raids and follow up operations carried out in parts of the state on December 10 led to the arrest of 17-year-old Abdulkarim Shiabu and 23-year-old Lawal Saidu.

“Both are from the Niger Republic while four other persons were also picked up with different quantities of cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, tramadol, and cannabis.

“The four other suspects were – Precious Oghenegwoke; Loveth Omukoro; Uche Godwin and Uti Harrison.”

