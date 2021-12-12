Nigerian Navy deploys special forces, 10 warships to tackle sea pirates

The Nigerian Navy on Sunday deployed its Special Boat Service unit (special forces) and thousands of troops onboard 10 warships, two helicopters, and other assets in a special military exercise.

The Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Adm. Awwal Gambo, who announced the deployment of the personnel at the flag-off of the CNS Annual Sea Inspection, code-named: “Exercise Quiet Waters,” in Onne, Rivers State, said the move was a demonstration of the Force commitment to the fight against crimes and criminalities on the nation’s waters.

He said: “So, we are deploying 10 capital ships, two helicopters, and our special forces, including for the first time, naval operational bases and forward operating bases conducting the exercise.

“Both operational bases and forward operating bases will conduct backwater operational exercises simultaneously with the operation that we have at sea for the next three days.”

Gambo said the exercise aligned with the presidential mandate to the navy to ensure a conducive environment for maritime business to thrive.

The Navy chief added: “This inspection comes against the backdrop of the remarkable strides attained in the significant reduction in cases of piracy and sea robbery in our maritime environment.

“Hence, we are fully focused on sustaining the strategic momentum in our fight against maritime crimes and threats,” he added.

According to him, the exercise also seeks to revise the navy’s operational deployments aimed to bolster the influence of its fleets in defence of the nation’s waters.

The navy chief thanked President Muhammadu Buhari over the recent induction of newly acquired platforms and Nigeria’s first home-made warship, NNS Oji, into the navy’s fleet.

