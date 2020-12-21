NDLEA parades 148 drug traffickers, peddlers in Kaduna

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Kaduna State Command, on Monday paraded 148 suspected drug traffickers and peddlers.

The acting State Commander, Uche Iyke, who paraded the suspects on Monday, said the agency recovered illicit substances like tramadol, codeine, diazepam from the drug traffickers which were billed for Zaria, Kaduna and the environs.

Iyke who also explained that the NDLEA secured twelve convictions during the year, and added that the suspects would be charged to court in order to serve as a deterrent to other addicts and traffickers.

