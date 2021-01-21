262 suspected drug traffickers arrested in Edo in 2020 – NDLEA

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) arrested a total of 262 suspected drug traffickers in Edo State last year.

The NDLEA Commander in the state, Buba Wakawa, who disclosed this to journalists on Wednesday in Benin, said eight drug traffickers were convicted while 220 cases were pending at the Federal High Court in the state.

According to him, the agency also seized 15,253.82 kilograms of narcotics including cannabis, cocaine, heroin, and tramadol during the period.

Read also: We arrested 471 drug offenders in Lagos in 2020 —NDLEA

The NDLEA commander noted that the suspects arrested include 180 males and 82 females while 10 vehicles used in smuggling illicit drugs were equally impounded.

“At least 15 cannabis plantations measuring 11.82 hectares were destroyed while 86 drug-dependent persons were successfully counselled, and reunited with their families by NDLEA in Edo,” Wakawa stated.

Join the conversation

Opinions