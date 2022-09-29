Technext unveils GIGX, Polygon as official sponsors of blockchain gathering, Coinference 2.0

Technext, a tech-oriented media organization, has unveiled its lineup of sponsors for Technext Coinference 2.0, a blockchain gathering put together to discuss concepts of blockchain and decentralized finance (DeFi) and the issues surrounding them.

The Technext event is bringing together key players in the African crypto ecosystem, cryptocurrency enthusiasts, innovators and regulators.

Billed to hold on Monday, the 3rd of October, 2022 at the Landmark Event Centre in Victoria Island, Lagos, the event — which happens to be the second edition — is themed: Blockchain and DeFi: Beyond the Hype.

The scope of the conversation will cover the possibilities of Blockchain, Crypto, Web3 and DeFi for Africa.

Technext Coinference 2.0 will include engaging conversations from the plenary keynotes to the breakout panel sessions as well as celebrity spotlight.

Coinference 2.0. The event will provide a visible platform for key players in the African tech ecosystem to discuss the possibilities of Blockchain, in order to position for future leverage.

With a proposed physical audience of at least 2,000 and a virtual attendance of at least 3,000, the event is set to be the biggest gathering of players in the blockchain space.

According to David Afolayan, the Content Chief at Technext, conversations need to expand as there are exciting possibilities of Blockchain that can develop economies.

“As a tech-driven media house that aims at providing people-oriented content and that has the mission to contribute to the growth of the African space, our purpose is to lead a timely conversation that will enable regulators, innovators and enthusiasts to find a common ground for a geometric growth in the blockchain space”, he added.

The event promises a line-up of influential speakers that will share insightful thoughts. The list of speakers include Emmanuel (Babz) Babalola, CEO, Bundle Africa; Ruth Isalema,

CEO, Bitmama; Efosa Ighodaro, Founder/CEO, Hashgreed; Oluchi Enebeli, Founder, Web3Ladies; Ayodeji Awosika, Founder, Web3Bridge; Famous Ehichioya, CTO, YouVerify, more speakers to be announced.

Registered delegates will anticipate discussions on Web 3.0, Crypto, NFT, and the Metaverse.

The Technext Coinference will also provide a visible platform for key players in the blockchain ecosystem across Africa to reach an audience of young, enthusiastic and ready Africans all in one place. It will also provide an exciting opportunity for blockchain enthusiasts to meet other enthusiasts, develop ideas and positions for future gain.

This will be a hybrid event (a combination of physical and virtual participation). Hence, people can register to attend from anywhere across the world. It is also open to all and free to attend.

To register, kindly click on this link now.

Here’s a recap of Technext Coinference 1.0: https://youtu.be/ bngK8XLDnJA