TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space

Imerging Careers, Tawfeer Market, Lipa Later, SeamlessHR, Bolt and ThankUCash. These are some of the names that made the headlines this week.

Lagos-based ICT career development institute, Imerging Careers, has launched a 9 month code bootcamp for young Nigerians looking to enter into the tech industry.

Also, during the week, SeamlessHR, a Nigerian HR technology startup, has announced closing a US$10 million Series A funding round.

Let’s get into details.

Lipa Later, a Kenyan buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) startup, closed US$12 million in a new raiser during the week.

The new raiser was funded by a network of investors looking to help Lipa Later increase coverage in existing markets.

The buy-now pay-later startup noted that the fund will push it to expand into new markets.

Following Lipa Later on the funding table, Tawfeer Market, a digital grocery retail startup secured a US$500,000 seed round.

The startup is reputed for allowing users find and purchase groceries via its digital platform operating from Egypt’s second most populous city, Alexandria.

For Tawfeer, the raiser will help build on its impressive early growth.

Looking to produce more software engineers, Lagos-based ICT career development institute, Imerging Careers, launched a 9 month code bootcamp for young Nigerians looking to enter into the tech industry.

The bootcamp, according to our report, was designed to help delegates start off as tech developers capable of building products to solve social and business problems.

Imerging career will facilitate the training leveraging its pool and network of senior developers who will host different sessions and modules during the bootcamp.

Biggest raiser for the week by a Nigerian startup was recorded by SeamlessHR, a Nigerian HR technology startup.

The startup closed a US$10 million Series A funding round.

Meanwhile, the development comes as the startup seeks to fund its international expansion in the months ahead.

Also during the week, we reported that the fourth edition of Africa Tech Summit had been scheduled to take place next month with Nairobi playing host.

The leading African tech event is expected to provide insight and networking opportunity for delegates within the African tech ecosystem.

The event, since its incorporation, brings together tech leaders, MNOs, corporates, startups, investors, entrepreneurs, governments, trade bodies and media.

Back to the international scene, Ride hailing startup, Bolt, raised a new sum estimated at €628, 000,000 ($711.40 million) led by Sequoia Capital and Fidelity Management & Research Company.

The new funding round takes Bolt’s valuation to €7.4 billion ($8.38 billion).

The venture is known to offer vehicle for hire, micro-mobility, car-sharing, and food delivery services in more than 40 countries in Europe, Africa, Western Asia, and Latin America.

Also on the fund raiser table is the multi-merchant rewards platform, ThankUCash, closing a $5.3 million seed fund.

The startup helps businesses and banks integrate data analytics.

Although ThankUCash is currently operating in Nigeria’s three major cities – Lagos, Abuja, and Port-Harcourt, the fund is expected to finance the startup’s expansion plans across other cities in Nigeria.

