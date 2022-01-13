Lagos coding institute, Imerging Careers launch code bootcamp for young Nigerians. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today.

1. Lagos coding institute, Imerging Careers, launches code bootcamp for young Nigerians

Lagos-based ICT career development institute, Imerging Careers, has launched a 9 month code bootcamp for young Nigerians looking to enter into the tech industry.

The bootcamp is designed to help delegates start off as tech developers capable of building products to solve social and business problems.

Imerging career will facilitate the training leveraging its pool and network of senior developers who will host different sessions and modules during the bootcamp.

Looking to admit delegates from outside Lagos, the institute noted that it had put in place accommodations for participants in need of residence through the 9 month career development programme.

Commenting on the criteria for selecting candidates into the bootcamp, the institute noted that delegates must be 18 years and above, and must have completed their HND/BSc degrees.

2. Nigeria’s SeamlessHR closes $10m Series A round

SeamlessHR, a Nigerian HR technology startup, has announced closing a US$10 million Series A funding round.

The development comes as the startup seeks to fund its international expansion in the months ahead.

According to the startup, the new raiser will help it accelerate through its next phase of growth.

SeamlessHR was launched in 2018, and has over the year grown to develop robust, cloud-based, end-to-end HR software.

The startup helps businesses manage their entire human resource processes “from hire to retire”.

In addition, SeamlessHR’s enterprise-grade solution caters for a diverse range of companies, ranging from SMEs with fewer than 100 employees to large enterprises with over 10,000.

3. Nairobi to host 4th Africa Tech Summit

The fourth edition of Africa Tech Summit has been scheduled to take place next month with Nairobi playing host.

The leading African tech event will provide insight and networking opportunity for delegates within the African tech ecosystem.

The event, since its incorporation, brings together tech leaders, MNOs, corporates, startups, investors, entrepreneurs, governments, trade bodies and media.

Previous editions of the event had taken place in Kigali, Rwanda, connecting over 500 tech leaders over two days, with three summits, workshops, an expo, a deal room, a venture showcases and unparalleled networking opportunities.

According to event order and schedule, the 2022 edition of the event will host three tracks – the Money and DeFi Summit, Africa Startup Summit and the Africa Mobile Summit – in a bid to drive interaction and a future line of sight across a range of sectors.

Trivia Answer: .RTF

(.RTF) is the file extension of Rich Text. This form of text is more exciting than plain text. It supports text formatting, such as bold, italics, and underlining, as well as different fonts, font sizes, and colored text.

Rich text documents can also include page formatting options, such as custom page margins, line spacing, and tab widths.

