Timaya’s 2nd baby mama, Tamara, reacts to Caroline Danjuma’s outburst on social media

Tamara Sinclair, the second baby mama of Nigerian recording artiste, Timaya has reacted to former Nollywood actress, Caroline Danjuma’s outburst on social media.

Earlier, the ex-movie star, Caroline accused Tamara of spreading false rumour about her being in a relationship with singer Timaya.

The interior decorator, Tamara, has now responded to Caroline’s post. She slammed the mother of three, calling her a ‘coconut’.

“Dear Caroline Urchin or Danjuma, don’t know what name u go by these days😏 want to let you know a few things since you’re too DENSE to understand,” she wrote.

“If I’m with Timaya and I’m worried about him being with other woman/women up to a low point of contacting bloggers, trust me sist, you can never make that list! COS NA COLA-NUT U BE ! Don’t think too highly of yourself, you are not hard like that, everyone knows, and you know too.”

Tamara did not stop there, she mentioned further that the actress was a one-time ‘Cola nut’ to her elder brother.

“Not so long a go you were my elder brother’s COLA-NUT, so I was shocked to see on a blog that you’ve changed base. Little girl, apparently, your SOUL needs surgery as well,” she alleged.

“P.S, I don’t know what story he told you, but, if I was still with Timaya, you can never be “friends” with him! Know that little girl.”

