Entertainment
Actress Caroline Danjuma reveals she’s in a relationship, weeks after she was alleged to be dating Timaya
Former Nigerian actress, Caroline Danjuma has disclosed on her Instagram page that she is in a relationship.
Taking to her social media platform on Thursday morning, the former thespian and mother of three shared a photo of her hand and a man’s hand with a love emoji in the photo.
READ ALSO: Ex-Actress Caroline Danjuma denies dating singer Timaya
“Respected and spoilt,” she wrote in the caption then added a live emoji.
See the photo below.
It would be recalled that the former actress addressed rumours that she was in a relationship with popular singer, Timaya just a couple of weeks ago.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination
In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria
By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...