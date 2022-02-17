Actress Caroline Danjuma reveals she’s in a relationship, weeks after she was alleged to be dating Timaya

Former Nigerian actress, Caroline Danjuma has disclosed on her Instagram page that she is in a relationship.

Taking to her social media platform on Thursday morning, the former thespian and mother of three shared a photo of her hand and a man’s hand with a love emoji in the photo.

READ ALSO: Ex-Actress Caroline Danjuma denies dating singer Timaya

“Respected and spoilt,” she wrote in the caption then added a live emoji.

See the photo below.

It would be recalled that the former actress addressed rumours that she was in a relationship with popular singer, Timaya just a couple of weeks ago.

