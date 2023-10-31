Tinubu requests Senate approval for 2024-2026 spending plans

President Bola Tinubu has requested Senate approval for the 2024-2026 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP).

The president sought the Senate’s approval in a letter addressed to Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, and read at the plenary on Tuesday in Abuja.

The letter read: “I am pleased to submit the 2024 – 2026 Medium Term Expenditure Framework, MTEF and Fiscal Strategy Paper, FSP to the National Assembly.

“Let me use this medium to express my gratitude to the Senate for his enduring commitment to the partnership between the legislative and executive arms of government.

“Pursuant to the provisions of the Fiscal Responsibility Act, 2007 and preparations towards submission of the 2024 budget to the National Assembly are progressing very well.

“The MTEF and the FSP were prepared against the backdrop of a political transition, as well as global issues such as the Russia and Ukraine war, which continues unabated with severe consequences on global and energy prices.

READ ALSO: Nigerian govt suspends plans to borrow $950m from foreign investors

“We are also faced with challenges in domestic revenue mobilisation and significantly elevated public debts.

“Additionally, many economies around the world have witnessed increased inflation with in particular adverse effects on capital flows to emerging markets.

“In order to begin the process of preparing the 2024–2026 budget on schedule.

“I hereby forward the 2024 – 2026 MTEF and FSP to the National Assembly for their kind expeditious consideration and approval of the Senate in order to bring the 2024 Federal Government of Nigeria’s budget preparations process to timely closure.”

Akpabio, thereafter, referred the MTEF and FSP to the Senate Committees on Finance, Appropriations, National Planning, and Economic Affairs, and Local and Foreign Debt for further legislative inputs.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now