To avoid another strike, ASUU lists issues for Nigerian govt to settle

The Academic Staff Union of Universities has requested that, in the interest of industrial peace and harmony in Nigerian universities, the Federal Government, through the office of the Accountant General of the Federation, release outstanding promotion arrears owed to its members.

This request comes in the wake of a National Executive Council meeting held at the University of Maiduguri.

The Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System was also used to commit employment racketeering, according to a statement from the ASUU that was released on Thursday morning.

The statement reads, “NEC noted with serious concern that ASUU members are currently owed several months of promotion arrears arising from distortions traceable to the forceful enrollment of academics on the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information platform. NEC observed that the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation has failed to address the issue despite several efforts by the union and university administrations.

“Consequently, ASUU calls on the OAGF to ensure the immediate release of backlog of promotion arrears to our members in the interest of industrial peace and harmony.

“NEC was disturbed by reports of massive employment racketeering perpetuated by operators of the discredited IPPIS, including scandalous revelations at the recent sittings of House of Representatives’ Probe Panel on IPPIS.

“NEC observed that the unsavoury trend has eroded university employment tradition in violation of the provisions of the Universities (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act 2003, and Guidelines for Appointments and Promotions of individual universities. ASUU rejects all illegal appointments sponsored by the IPPIS and its agents in Nigerian public universities.”

ASUU had late last year called off an eight-month strike after a series of negotiations with the Federal Government.

Part of the lecturers’ demands is the release of revitalisation funds for universities, renegotiation of the 2009 FGN/ASUU agreement, release of earned allowances for university lecturers, and deployment of the University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS).

