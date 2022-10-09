Two killed as anti-govt demonstrations turn violent in Iran

Two people were on Saturday, killed after anti-government demonstrations which entered its fourth week in Iran turned violent when protesters clashed with security forces.

According to reports from human rights groups, apart from those who were killed, several others sustained injuries in several locations across the country “as the most sustained protests in years against a deeply entrenched theocracy entered their fourth week.”

The protests erupted in September 17, following the killing of a 22-year-old Kurdish woman, Mahsa Amini, who had died in the custody of Iran’s feared morality police.

Amini had been arrested and detained for alleged violation of strict Islamic dress codes for women by not wearing a head scarf.

After her burial, the protests spread across the country and were met by a fierce crackdown, in which dozens are estimated to have been killed and hundreds arrested.

The Kurdistan Human Rights Network, in a report, said one of the killing in the city of Sanandaj in the Kurdish-majority northern region, one man was shot dead while driving a car in a major thoroughfare.

The group said the man was shot after honking at security forces stationed on the street, noting that honking has become one of the ways activists have been expressing civil disobedience.

