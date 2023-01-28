International
U.S General, Minihan, predicts war with China in 2025
A four-star US Air Force general, Mike Minihan, has warned of a possible military conflict with China over Taiwan as early as 2025.
Minihan in a memo issued on Friday urged his commanders to push their units to reach maximum readiness for military operations this year.
“I hope I am wrong. My gut tells me we will fight in 2025. The primary goal should be to deter and, if necessary, to defeat China”, the memo reads in part.
The general further claimed that because both Taiwan and the US will have presidential elections in 2024, the U.S. will be “distracted,” and Chinese President Xi Jinping will have an opportunity to move on to the Chinese Taipei.
“Xi’s team, reason, and opportunity are all aligned for 2025,” he added.
The signed memo is addressed to all air wing commanders in Air Mobility Command and other Air Force operational commanders, directing all AMC personnel to “fire a clip into a 7-meter target with the full understanding that unrepentant lethality matters most.”
The memo came at a time of massive tensions over Taiwan, a democratically ruled country over which China has long claimed sovereignty.
China has over the past two years been flying larger sorties of warplanes near Taiwan. In fact, the Chinese military in August last year conducted large-scale exercises that included firing missiles over Taiwan in response to then US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visiting Taipei.
