Seven persons killed in attack at Jerusalem Synagogue, terrorist shot dead

At least seven were killed and several were injured in a terrorist attack on a Jewish synagogue in Jerusalem on Friday evening.

The attack on the Jewish synagogue took place on the Holocaust Memorial Day, which is dedicated to around 6 million Jews killed in the Holocaust.

The terrorist fled the scene after the attack but was later engaged and neutralised by Israeli security personnel, according to Israeli Police.

Terror attack in Jerusalem: 7 innocent civilians were slaughtered in the attack and multiple victims in various conditions. Following a pursuit and fire exchange with the terrorist, police officers neutralized him pic.twitter.com/lcNzNYBypV — Israel Police (@israelpolice) January 27, 2023

The attack is the latest in the series of attacks in Israel that have killed dozens over the past year. The attack also comes at a time Israeli-Palestinian tension is very high because of casualties in Israeli military raids in West Bank.

The terrorist, who has not yet been identified, is a 21-year-old East Jerusalem resident, according to Israeli Police.

The attack took place at a synagogue in Jerusalem’s Neve Ya’akov neighborhood at 8:15 p.m. It was described as a massacre of defenseless civilians by the Israel Police.

READ ALSO:Israeli airstrikes kill four Syrian soldiers

The Israel Police tweeted, “Terror attack in Jerusalem: seven innocent civilians were slaughtered in the attack and multiple victims in various conditions. Following a pursuit and fire exchange with the terrorist, police officers neutralised him.”

Master Sgt. Dean Elsdunne, International Spokesperson for the Israel Police, said they were first alerted about the attack at 8:15 pm.

He said, “This is one of the most heinous terror attacks that we have seen in recent years and a significant rise in the level of terror. A terrorist came to a synagogue on Neve Ya’akov boulevard in northern Jerusalem. The terrorist opened fire on a multiple number of innocent civilians who were observing the holy Sabhath day.

“As the commotion was going on, people came to see what was going on and the terrorist continued to fire at these innocent civilians. The terrorist attempted to flee by vehicle. Police forces that received the dispatch call came to the scene, encountered the terrorist, and engaged in a crossfire with this terrorist. Shots were fired at our forces and the officers managed to neutralise the terrorist.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now