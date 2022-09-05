UK to get new PM today as final countdown begins

The United Kingdom will, today, Monday, learn who will be its next Prime Minister to succeed Boris Johnson who was forced to step down as a result of breaking COVID-19 protocols and other controversial incidents involving some of his cabinet ministers.

The result will be announced at 12:30am (London Time) after foreign minister Truss and her rival, former finance minister Rishi Sunak, spent the summer rallying support among the Conservative Party members who cast the final vote.

The new PM will take power on Tuesday with the famous ‘kissing’ of Queen Elizabeth II’s hand after the outgoing and incoming premiers would have met the monarch at Balmoral.

The fierce contest which will unveil Johnson’s successor has been between Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and former Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak.

Feelers from the UK have tipped Truss as the favourite to succeed Johnson and take charge as the country battles a spiralling cost-of-living crisis.

Voting in the two-month contest closed on Friday, and a result is due to be announced today.

