International
UK to get new PM today as final countdown begins
The United Kingdom will, today, Monday, learn who will be its next Prime Minister to succeed Boris Johnson who was forced to step down as a result of breaking COVID-19 protocols and other controversial incidents involving some of his cabinet ministers.
The result will be announced at 12:30am (London Time) after foreign minister Truss and her rival, former finance minister Rishi Sunak, spent the summer rallying support among the Conservative Party members who cast the final vote.
The new PM will take power on Tuesday with the famous ‘kissing’ of Queen Elizabeth II’s hand after the outgoing and incoming premiers would have met the monarch at Balmoral.
Read also: ‘I can’t steal Nigeria’s money; I’m richer than US President Biden’ —Obi
The fierce contest which will unveil Johnson’s successor has been between Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and former Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak.
Feelers from the UK have tipped Truss as the favourite to succeed Johnson and take charge as the country battles a spiralling cost-of-living crisis.
Voting in the two-month contest closed on Friday, and a result is due to be announced today.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...
INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system
Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...