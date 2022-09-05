Kenyan Supreme Court affirms Vice President William Ruto’s victory

The Kenyan Supreme Court on Monday, affirmed the victory of Vice President William Ruto in the August 9 presidential election, dismissing petitions filed by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga seeking for the election result to be annulled.

Odinga, the candidate of the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition in the election had based his petition on alleged massive fraud, including alleging that tampering with results forms, had taken place.

While arriving at the verdict and dismissing Odinga’s petition and several others from other candidates, the court said it found out they were based on forged documents and “sensational information.”

The East African country’s Chief Justice, Martha Koome, said in a unanimous decision on behalf of the seven judges that there was no credible evidence that the electronic voting transmission system was tampered with by the electoral body to favour Ruto as claimed by the petitions.

She said Ruto had met the constitutional threshold of garnering 50%+1 of votes cast and with the verdict, he will be sworn in as Kenya’s fifth President next week.

