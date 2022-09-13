VP Osinbajo in Kenya for inauguration of President-elect, Ruto

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has landed in Kenya to represent President Muhammadu Buhari at the East African nation’s inauguration of William Ruto as its 5th President.

A statement issued by Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the Vice President, Laolu Akande, said Osinbajo departed Abuja on Monday night and would join other “leaders across Africa and beyond for the swearing-in ceremony scheduled to hold in Nairobi with about 20 heads of state expected to grace the ceremony” scheduled for Tuesday.

The statement added that the Vice President’s entourage included the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Zubairu Dada, and the Special Adviser to the President on Political Matters, Senator Babafemi Ojudu.

“During the event, according to local media reports, outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta will hand over the instruments of power including a ceremonial sword and a copy of Kenya’s Constitution to the new president, whose electoral victory in last month’s election was affirmed by the country’s Supreme Court only last week.

“Nigeria and Kenya share very warm and long standing diplomatic relations underpinned by strong economic cooperation and cultural affinities.

“Vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo will return to Abuja after the event,” the statement concluded.

