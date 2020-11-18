Umahi’s defection to APC reflects type of leadership Nigeria parades —Fayose

A former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has reacted to Ebonyi State Governor David Umahi’s defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Fayose, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), described Umahi’s defection to APC as a reflection of the type of leadership Nigeria parades.

Umahi, who once served as the chairman of the PDP in Ebonyi, deputy governor of the state between 2011 to 2015 and the state governor from 2015 till date under the platform of the party, on Tuesday defected to the ruling APC.

He claimed he dumped the PDP due to alleged injustice being meted to the South-East by the opposition party.

However, in a post on his Twitter handle, @GovAyoFayose, on Wednesday, the former Ekiti State governor wrote:

“Gov Umahi defected to APC long ago before this unjustifiable move, which clearly has nothing to do with the interest of the Igbo nation.

“This is a reflection of the type of leadership our country parades.

READ ALSO: Wike slams Umahi over defection to APC, reveals ‘real’ reason Ebonyi gov dumped PDP

“Though his action dampens hope for liberation, but I’m sure Nigerians will laugh last because sometimes, it will appear to have gotten so bad before it will begin to get better.”

By Ebere Ndukwu…

Join the conversation

Opinions