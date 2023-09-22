Naira Watch
USD price slumps in official window, rises in black market
The official market closed Thursday’s foreign exchange trading with N738/$1 rate, as the authorised dealers of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) reduced their asking price by N32.71 kobo.
During trading in the investors’ and exporters’ window the previous day, the dollar rate closed at N770.71/$1. This reveals the naira appreciated in value by 4.24 per cent.
However, at some period during the session on Thursday, the exchange rate between the naira and the United States currency hit a peak of N799.90/$1 and also slumped to a low of N701/$1.
Following the reduction in the exchange rate, the total value of foreign exchange increased significantly by $218.68 million, which is higher than the $64.36 million reported the preceding day.
This represents an uptick of $154.32 million or 239.77 per cent in the investors’ and exporters’ window, of the official market, according to forex data obtained from FMDQ Exchange.
READ ALSO:Dollar falls to N475 in official window, heads towards N1000 in black market
Also, AbokiFX, a black market aggregator, reported that the American greenback increased in value to N990 per dollar, rising from the previous day’s N980/$1 rate.
The parallel market also recorded a surge in the price of the United Kingdom currency, the pound, which was placed on sale at the cost of N1245/£1. This is a N10 hike in the price of the British currency, which was N1235/£1 on Wednesday.
Similarly , the European currency, the euro, was sold at an average price of N1040/€ in the black market, raising the price by N10, compared to the N1030/€1 rate posted the day before.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE…Missing Rig Workers: Tragedy, Injustice and the Depthwize cabal
The serene landscape of Ovhor in Delta State bore witness to a disaster that shook the nation’s conscience. The capsize...
FEATURE… In the shadow of kidnappers: The story of Nigeria’s albatross
For decades, Nigeria has been grappling with a problem that has threatened the safety and stability of its people: kidnapping....
FEATURE: The falling standard of education in Nigeria today: Whose Fault?
Over the years, education has proven to be the fulcrum facilitating national development in any state. Through education, knowledge is...
INVESTIGATION: Failed multi-million naira constituency water projects litter Sokoto communities
Many rural communities in Sokoto State are at the risk of an outbreak of diarrhea and other diseases due to...
FEATURE: Ebonyi residents lament bad roads despite multi-million naira allocation
‘The road has been this way for a long time. It is hard to access with vehicles and on foot...