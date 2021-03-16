 ‘Warn bandits in local language not English’, Sen Sani tells Buhari | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Latest

‘Warn bandits in local language not English’, Sen Sani tells Buhari

Published

1 hour ago

on

Sen Sani reacts as bandits invade his former school in Niger, kidnap students, teachers

Following a warning speech given by President Muhammadu Buhari after bandits abducted scores of students in Kaduna, former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, has faulted the president’s “stern warning” to bandits.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that after the attack on the Federal College of Forestry Mechanization, Afaka, Kaduna, by bandits, Buhari had warned that his administration would not allow the destruction of the country’s school systems.

Read also: EFCC plays audio evidence as Shehu Sani’s trial for alleged $25,000 bribery resumes

Reacting to the warning speech via a tweet on his official Twitter handle on Monday, Sani adviced that Buhari should stop issuing warning to bandits in English language.

He tweeted: “All warnings issued to the bandits should be made in the local language they can understand. Warning them in English is so far futile.”

Bandits have so far attacked states like Niger, Zamfara, Katsina and Kaduna State being the latest.

By Emmanuella Ibe…

Print 🖨 PDF 📄

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Join the conversation

Investigations

ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term
Investigations2 months ago

Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes

In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Investigations3 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production

Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities

In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II) INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II)
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE  discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects  (I)

There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...

Sports

Sports13 hours ago

Liverpool’s top-four hopes rekindled after slim win at Wolves

Diogo Jota scored the only goal of the game between Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Monday...
Sports13 hours ago

Messi nets brace, equals Xavi’s record as Barca thrash Huesca to go second

Lionel Messi scored twice as Barcelona thrashed bottom club Huesca 4-1 in a La Liga clash at Camp Nou on...
Sports19 hours ago

Hearn says two-fight deal agreed for Joshua vs Fury heavyweight showdown

Boxing Promoter, Eddie Hearn has revealed that a two-fight deal has been signed by both parties for the heavyweight showdown...
Sports19 hours ago

Family homes of two PSG players burgled during match

The family homes of two Paris Saint-Germain players, Angel di Maria and Marquinhos were burgled on Sunday during a game....
Sports1 day ago

Ronaldo speaks on 770 career goals and ‘ever-lasting admiration’ for Pele

Cristiano Ronaldo has sung the praises of Brazilian football legend Edson Arantes do Nascimento, simply known as Pele, after surpassing...

Latest Tech News

Latest21 hours ago

Savannah Fund launches $25m fund for African startups. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Savannah Fund launches $25-million fund...
Latest24 hours ago

What are the most popular mobile devices in Nigeria in 2021?

Nigeria has the second-largest mobile market in Africa, with South Africa the only country where the devices have enjoyed greater...
Latest24 hours ago

MISINFORMATION: Facebook to label posts on COVID-19 vaccine

Facebook Inc, on Monday said it has put in place measures to check misinformation and conspiracies concerning the Covid-19 vaccine...
Tech4 days ago

Cairo-based fintech startup Dayra secures $3m. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Cairo-based fintech startup Dayra secures...
Latest5 days ago

MEST opens 2022 applications for entrepreneurs in Ghana, Nigeria. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. MEST opens 2022 applications for...
YouTube struggling to get back online after global outage YouTube struggling to get back online after global outage
Latest5 days ago

YouTube to tax content creators from Nigeria, others

American online video-sharing platform, YouTube on Wednesday, announced that content creators in Nigeria and other parts of the world on...

Copyright © 2021 Ripples Nigeria. All rights reserved.