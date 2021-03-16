‘Warn bandits in local language not English’, Sen Sani tells Buhari | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
‘Warn bandits in local language not English’, Sen Sani tells Buhari
Following a warning speech given by President Muhammadu Buhari after bandits abducted scores of students in Kaduna, former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, has faulted the president’s “stern warning” to bandits.
Ripples Nigeria had reported that after the attack on the Federal College of Forestry Mechanization, Afaka, Kaduna, by bandits, Buhari had warned that his administration would not allow the destruction of the country’s school systems.
Read also: EFCC plays audio evidence as Shehu Sani’s trial for alleged $25,000 bribery resumes
Reacting to the warning speech via a tweet on his official Twitter handle on Monday, Sani adviced that Buhari should stop issuing warning to bandits in English language.
He tweeted: “All warnings issued to the bandits should be made in the local language they can understand. Warning them in English is so far futile.”
Bandits have so far attacked states like Niger, Zamfara, Katsina and Kaduna State being the latest.
All warnings issued to the Bandits should be made in the local language they can understand.Warning them in English is so far futile.
— Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) March 14, 2021
By Emmanuella Ibe…
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
Liverpool’s top-four hopes rekindled after slim win at Wolves
Diogo Jota scored the only goal of the game between Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Monday...
Messi nets brace, equals Xavi’s record as Barca thrash Huesca to go second
Lionel Messi scored twice as Barcelona thrashed bottom club Huesca 4-1 in a La Liga clash at Camp Nou on...
Hearn says two-fight deal agreed for Joshua vs Fury heavyweight showdown
Boxing Promoter, Eddie Hearn has revealed that a two-fight deal has been signed by both parties for the heavyweight showdown...
Family homes of two PSG players burgled during match
The family homes of two Paris Saint-Germain players, Angel di Maria and Marquinhos were burgled on Sunday during a game....
Ronaldo speaks on 770 career goals and ‘ever-lasting admiration’ for Pele
Cristiano Ronaldo has sung the praises of Brazilian football legend Edson Arantes do Nascimento, simply known as Pele, after surpassing...
Latest Tech News
Savannah Fund launches $25m fund for African startups. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Savannah Fund launches $25-million fund...
What are the most popular mobile devices in Nigeria in 2021?
Nigeria has the second-largest mobile market in Africa, with South Africa the only country where the devices have enjoyed greater...
MISINFORMATION: Facebook to label posts on COVID-19 vaccine
Facebook Inc, on Monday said it has put in place measures to check misinformation and conspiracies concerning the Covid-19 vaccine...
Cairo-based fintech startup Dayra secures $3m. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Cairo-based fintech startup Dayra secures...
MEST opens 2022 applications for entrepreneurs in Ghana, Nigeria. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. MEST opens 2022 applications for...
YouTube to tax content creators from Nigeria, others
American online video-sharing platform, YouTube on Wednesday, announced that content creators in Nigeria and other parts of the world on...