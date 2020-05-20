Latest Politics Top Stories

Wike claims oil workers account for 60% of COVID-19 cases in Rivers

May 20, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, claimed on Wednesday that oil workers returning from rigs accounted for 60 percent of COVID-19 cases in the state.

Wike, who disclosed this when the management team of Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited, paid him a courtesy visit at Government House in Port Harcourt, said the development was the reason the state government insisted that oil workers coming into the state must undergo tests to ascertain their COVID-19 status.

Rivers State has 53 confirmed COVID-19 cases with three deaths.

However, 21 patients had recovered from the disease and discharged from the state’s isolation facilities.

The governor also disclosed that the Nigeria Air Force Base, Port Harcourt, on Tuesday, quarantined 14 oil workers in the state.

“Just yesterday (Tuesday) the Nigerian Air Force base quarantined 14 oil workers. Three of them tested positive for COVID-19. You see, those who come from the rig contributes to 60 percent of the cases we have recorded in this state,” he concluded.

