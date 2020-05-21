Wilson Jerman, ex-White House employee who served 11 presidents dies of Covid-19

A former staff at the White House, Wilson Roosevelt Jerman has died of Covid-19 Wednesday at the age of 91.

Wilson Roosevelt Jerman, who was one of the longest-serving workers started as a cleaner in 1957 under the Eisenhower administration before he got his promotion during the Kennedy’s administration, his granddaughter Jamila Garret revealed.

The nonagenarian rendered his service to 11 US presidents.

NBC News reports he retired in 2012 and was very much remembered by former President George W. Bush and First Lady Laura Bush in a statement on Wednesday, May 21.

“He was a lovely man. He was the first person we saw in the morning when we left the residence and the last person we saw each night when we returned,” the Bushes said.

