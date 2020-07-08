International Latest

Zimbabwe sacks Health Minister over alleged corruption, faces 15-yr jail term

July 8, 2020
The Health Minister of Zimbabwe, Moyo Obediah has been sacked with immediate effect over scandal revolving around alleged corruption.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa announced the sacking of Obediah after he was charged with corruption over illegally awarding a multi-million-dollar contract for medical equipment.

A statement on Tuesday by government spokesman Nick Mangwana said Moyo was removed from office for “conduct inappropriate for a government minister”.

The embattled minister is facing charges of corruption and criminal abuse of his office over his role in a deal with a United Arab Emirates-based company to supply personal protective equipment and COVID-19 test kits.

If convicted, Obediah who was arrested last month following an investigation by the country’s anti-graft commission but was later released, faces a fine, or up to 15 years in prison.

