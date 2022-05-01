Politics
2023: Afenifere renews support for South-East’s presidential bid
The Pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, on Sunday renewed the call for the South-East to produce the next Nigeria’s president.
The group has been consistent in its demand for a president of South-East extraction and charged other regions including the South-West to forget about the idea at least for the next eight years.
The leader of the Afenifere, Ayo Adebanjo, who featured in a Channels TV programme, Sunday Politics, said Nigerians opposing the zoning of the presidency to the South-East were living in denial, adding that the unity of the country was paramount.
READ ALSO: Afenifere demands unity govt, insists Buhari has lost grip on security situation
He said: “Those of us who made the constitution included zoning in order to embrace inclusiveness. That is why we put Federal Character in the constitution. The current government abrogated it. The fear of coping with independence made the different regions of the country have their independence in installments.
“What led to zoning was to make sure that every region is not cheated. To embrace inclusion and make every region have a say in government. Buhari has spent eight years. So taking the power back to the South-West doesn’t make for unity; it’s not fair.
“Is South-East not part of Nigeria? Are they not part of us? And you said you want peace. It is a question of morality. It is a question of inclusiveness in everything we do. If you want peace, there must be equity.”
