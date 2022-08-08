News
Adamawa govt reinstates sacked 1,699 staff
The Adamawa State government has reinstated 1,699 workers disengaged from service in the state.
The Director- General, Media and Communications to the Governor, Solomon Kumangar, disclosed this to journalists on Monday in Yola.
He said the affected workers were 699 batch D teachers who were earlier recruited and deployed to primary and secondary schools in the state.
He added that 1,000 health workers were also reinstated into the service.
Kumangar said: “We conducted discreet investigation to determine anomalies with a view to right the wrong committed during their recruitment as we don’t want to witch-hunt anybody.
The present administration had recently recruited 70 additional Vehicle Inspection Officers (VIOs) in the state.
“The initiative will promote good road culture among the motorists in the state.”
