Tech
Advancing Fintech Solutions: Payaza’s Hackathon Challenges for Improved Customer Satisfaction
The fintech industry has seen tremendous development in recent years in Africa. To foster the continuation of this development with a customer-centric motive, Payaza is introducing the maiden edition of its Fintech Hackathon, a 2-day event starting on 21 Dec. and concluding on 22 Dec. 2022.
The hackathon themed: “Rethinking Payments: Driving Financial Innovations Towards Customers’ Satisfaction” will feature a challenge wherein 35 participants of varied professional backgrounds will compete as teams to build an innovation that solves a business case for the grand prize of $2,000 among other prizes.
Participants of the hackathon will also be under the mentorship of notable and experienced professionals, who from their wealth of knowledge and expertise will guide and instil in the hackers the necessary skill to win in life as innovators, beyond the hackathon.
This event will be held in Lagos, Nigeria between 10 AM and 2 PM daily. Accommodation and transportation (for participants outside Lagos) shall be provided for the hackers. Other prizes to be won include $1,200 and $600 for the first and second runners-up respectively. The other top 3 projects get consolation prizes of $400 each.
To know more about the event and register, visit: https://hackathon.payaza.africa/
