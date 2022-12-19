Advancing Fintech Solutions: Payaza’s Hackathon Challenges for Improved Customer Satisfaction

The fintech industry has seen tremendous development in recent years in Africa. To foster the continuation of this development with a customer-centric motive, Payaza is introducing the maiden edition of its Fintech Hackathon, a 2-day event starting on 21 Dec. and concluding on 22 Dec. 2022.

The hackathon themed: “Rethinking Payments: Driving Financial Innovations Towards Customers’ Satisfaction” will feature a challenge wherein 35 participants of varied professional backgrounds will compete as teams to build an innovation that solves a business case for the grand prize of $2,000 among other prizes.

Participants of the hackathon will also be under the mentorship of notable and experienced professionals, who from their wealth of knowledge and expertise will guide and instil in the hackers the necessary skill to win in life as innovators, beyond the hackathon.

Read also:Social commerce startup, Kapu, exits stealth with $8M funding. 2 other stories, and a trivia

This event will be held in Lagos, Nigeria between 10 AM and 2 PM daily. Accommodation and transportation (for participants outside Lagos) shall be provided for the hackers. Other prizes to be won include $1,200 and $600 for the first and second runners-up respectively. The other top 3 projects get consolation prizes of $400 each.

To know more about the event and register, visit: https://hackathon.payaza.africa/

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now