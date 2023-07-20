Tech
Again, WhatsApp crashes in Nigeria
Meta-owned messaging platform, WhatsApp, on Wednesday night experienced a widespread outage in Nigeria as users were unable to communicate via the app.
The collapse was noticed by this reporter around 09:15 pm local time.
Users across the country reported being unable to access the app or send messages, causing inconveniences and frustration.
The cause of the outage was unknown, and Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp, had yet to issue an official statement regarding the incident as at the time of this report.
Social media platforms and online forums were flooded with messages from Nigerian users expressing their concerns and seeking information about the status of the app.
Some resorted to alternative messaging services such as Telegram while others patiently waited for the situation to be resolved.
This is not the first time such downtime has been experienced on the messaging app in the country, as it also went down not too long ago, with users unable to communicate via the app.
A few years ago, Facebook and Instagram partially went down for some users around the world. Users reported issues with sending messages on Messenger, posting to the feed on all Facebook products, and accessing other features on Facebook. com, Instagram, and WhatsApp.
Even Facebook-owned Oculus VR also experienced issues related to the outage.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Out-of-school children increase, suffer as school project is diverted in Niger
Aminu Abdulsalam, a teenager, could not comprehend when this reporter asked for his name in English Language. He is one...
SPECIAL REPORT: In Kebbi community, residents suffer as multi-million-naira water project rots away
In this report, HUSSAIN WAHAB writes on how residents in two communities in Kebbi State suffer and risk water-borne diseases...
FEATURE: Completed and locked: Ekiti’s unused N100m daycare center for senior citizens
Seated amidst a colourful array of fruits, 75-year-old Mrs. Meg Ayodeji watched the world go by as cars whizzed past...
SPECIAL REPORT: Untold story of how inconsistent salary payment frustrates Cross River road sweepers
In this report, ARINZE CHIJIOKE chronicles the pains of street sweepers in Cross River State, and how inconsistent salary payment...
INVESTIGATION: How insider abuse, shoddy handling of contracts by non-existent firms hamper teachers’ productivity in Kano
In efforts to improve productivity of teachers in public schools in Kano State, the state’s Ministry of Education, disbursed over...