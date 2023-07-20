Again, WhatsApp crashes in Nigeria

Meta-owned messaging platform, WhatsApp, on Wednesday night experienced a widespread outage in Nigeria as users were unable to communicate via the app.

The collapse was noticed by this reporter around 09:15 pm local time.

Users across the country reported being unable to access the app or send messages, causing inconveniences and frustration.

The cause of the outage was unknown, and Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp, had yet to issue an official statement regarding the incident as at the time of this report.

Social media platforms and online forums were flooded with messages from Nigerian users expressing their concerns and seeking information about the status of the app.

Some resorted to alternative messaging services such as Telegram while others patiently waited for the situation to be resolved.

This is not the first time such downtime has been experienced on the messaging app in the country, as it also went down not too long ago, with users unable to communicate via the app.

A few years ago, Facebook and Instagram partially went down for some users around the world. Users reported issues with sending messages on Messenger, posting to the feed on all Facebook products, and accessing other features on Facebook. com, Instagram, and WhatsApp.

Even Facebook-owned Oculus VR also experienced issues related to the outage.

