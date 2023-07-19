YallaHub closes $6M Pre-Series A round. 1 other story and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today

YallaHub closes $6M Pre-Series A round

A Dubai-based B2B e-commerce startup, YallaHub, has announced closing a $6 million in a pre-series A funding round.

The company, which offers a “single-window service” enabling brands to scale up across the GCC region, made the announcement on on Wednesday, July 19, 2023.

The funding round, according to the startup, was co-led by multiple MENA-focused private investors, entrepreneurs, and syndicates.

Notable investors include Fedor Ovchinnikov, the founder of Dodo Brands, and Regolith, an ecosystem for financial and investment instruments, among others.

The newly acquired fund is expected to refine the IT platform for order aggregation and to expand the network of partner marketplaces.

YallaHub has already introduced over 80 brands, ranging from small to enterprise level, to the UAE market, including the renowned health food brand Vkusvill.

As the first B2B2C e-commerce aggregator in MENA, the company integrates all market parties into a single, scalable tech platform.

Tech Trivia: Where are the contact pins for an LGA-packaged CPU located?

1.Within the socket on the motherboard

2.On the underside of the CPU

3.On a removable adapter

4.On a riser card inserted into a PCI-E slot

Answer: see end of post

Scalo Technologies leads $3.5M investment in gaming startup hexacore

A mobile game publisher, Hexacore, has received a $3.5 million investment round led by Dubai-based tech venture company, Scalo Technologies.

The game company disclosed this in a press release, noting that the round saw the participation of other investors including Xsolla, Estoty, and several angel investors.

The infusion of fund is expected to further enhance the team and drive the development of innovative mobile games, utilizing hybrid monetization techniques like In-App Purchases, NFT Collectibles, and rewarded ads.

Scalo Technologies’ directors, Abdumalik Mirakhmedov and Rashit Makhat, express their belief in Hexacore’s potential to become a major player in the web3 gaming industry due to its groundbreaking approach to web3 gaming.

Mikita Khazau, co-founder and CEO of Hexacore, highlights the use of blockchain technology to empower gamers with ownership and control over their in-game assets, fostering a new level of interactivity and value for players.

Trivia answer:Motherboard

LGA Stands for “Land Grid Array.” LGA is a type of processor package that places the connection pins in the socket on the motherboard rather than on the integrated circuit itself.

The pins in the socket connect to flat contacts, or “lands,” found on the bottom of the processor chip.

