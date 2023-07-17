Tunisia’s Kaco secures funding to drive sustainable mobility. 2 other stories and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world today.

1. Tunisia’s Kaco secures funding to drive sustainable mobility

A Tunisian startup, Kaco, has raised fresh funds for investment in the mobility ecosystem.

The new investment which was secured from UGFS North Africa, an esteemed regional investment fund, will provide crucial financial support to Kaco.

The funding will enable the start-up to complete the construction of a production facility for the manufacturing of about one thousand scooters annually.

The collaboration with UGFS North Africa was to fast-track the establishment of the production facility, supporting Kaco’s vision of producing their innovative electric scooter, the Orca.

Tech Trivia: Which of these is an example of an ad hoc network?

A. A password-protected public coffee shop Wi-Fi network

B. An office ethernet network with multiple switches and routers

C. A home network using both Wi-Fi and ethernet

D. A temporary peer-to-peer Wi-Fi connection between two laptops

Answer: see end of post

2. Twende receives angel funding from CIBAN

CIBAN, an angel investment networks in Côte d’Ivoire, has made an investment in Twende, a transformative startup revolutionizing employee transportation solutions in the country.

CIBAN disclosed this in a statement issued on Monday by its spokesman, Fayelle Ouane.

With an investment of €30,000, CIBAN said it recognised the “tremendous potential” of Twende’s innovative marketplace.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the startup addresses the critical need for reliable and efficient transportation options for regular commuters who rely on informal or public transportation.

Utilizing existing minibusses, Twende ensures safe and convenient transportation, significantly improving the daily journeys of employees.

3. Egypt’s Flash closes US$6m seed round

Egypt’s fintech startup, Flash, has closed a seed round of $6 million led by Addition with participation from Flourish Ventures and other strategic angel investors.

The funding, according to sources privy to the deal, will fuel Flash’s product development and customer and business acquisition efforts in Egypt.

Flash, which has also obtained approval from the Central Bank of Egypt, will work in partnership with Banque Misr to operate as a technical payment aggregator.

As a payment application in Egypt, Flash offers cashless payment solutions for consumers and businesses through a convenient scan and pay service.

Flash’s approach allows businesses to accept payments directly from consumers without the need for point-of-sale (POS) systems or complex technical integration.

The approval from the Central Bank of Egypt positions Flash to empower the country’s population to transition from cash to digital transactions seamlessly.

Trivia answer: A temporary peer-to-peer Wi-Fi connection between two laptops

An ad hoc network is a temporary network created between two devices without utilizing any other networking infrastructure. These networks exist for a single session, often for a specific purpose like transferring files or sharing an Internet connection. Ad hoc networks do not require a router or wireless access point. Instead, the devices themselves route network traffic.

Ad hoc networks are often direct peer-to-peer Wi-Fi connections created between two computers or mobile devices.

