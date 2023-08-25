Airtel, MTN, others call for increase in prices of data, other services

The Chairman of the Association of Licensed Telecoms Companies of Nigeria (ALTON), Gbenga Adebayo, has called for a review of the prices of services of network providers.

ALTON is the umbrella body of telecommunications companies; MTN Nigeria, Airtel, Globacom, 9mobile and Spectranet, amongst others.

Adebayo, during the Nigeria Telecoms Indigenous Content Expo (NTICE 2023) concluded on Thursday, said the current prices of calls and data were below the production costs of telecommunications companies.

“We must look at a more realistic pricing for the services we offer because the current pricing is not sustainable. We are giving out the price below our production cost,” Adebayo said.

Meanwhile, the head of the telco group also said deposit money banks (DMBs) have refused to pay their N150 billion debt arising from the use of Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) by the banks’ customers.

Adebayo said political interference has hindered the network providers from taking action. He believed that the access to USSD platform should be blocked since the banks have failed to meet their contractual obligation.

Despite the intervention of the Ministry of Communications, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), there has been no headway.

