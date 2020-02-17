APC, Uzodinma misled Supreme Court on Imo election – PDP

The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) claimed on Monday that the Supreme Court was misled to sack Emeka Ihedioha as Imo State governor.

The apex court had on January 14 nullified the victory of Ihedioha in the March 9, 2019 governorship election in Imo and declared Senator Hope Uzodinma as duly elected governor of the state.

However, the PDP candidate has approached the court to reverse the judgement and hearing on the matter takes place on Tuesday.

The party National Chairman, Uche Secondus, told journalists in Abuja that some key facts were not tabled at the Supreme Court before it went ahead to declare Uzodinma winner of the election.

He said the party and the ousted governor would avail the Supreme Court justices with the facts on Tuesday.

He said: “We are not going to court for the sake of going there. Our returning to the court is based on justice. It has nothing to do with any technicalities or otherwise. We want the court to know that it was deceived to grant such a relief which was fraudulently obtained by those who asked that our governor be sacked.

‘‘The justices of the Supreme Court are human beings. They could be misled and they were misled. The judgment that removed Ihedioha was fraudulently obtained as could be seen in the papers filed by our candidate at the Supreme Court.

‘‘Both Uzodinma and the All Progressives Congress fraudulently misled the Supreme Court into believing that 213,495 votes were unlawfully excluded from the votes they scored in the governorship election, which was held on March 9, 2019.

‘‘If the lies told the Supreme Court are allowed to stay, then the total number of votes cast at the election will be more than the total number of votes accredited for the election. This cannot stay. We do not need to set a bad precedent.’’

The PDP chairman claimed the number of voters accredited for the election was 823,743 while the total valid votes cast was 731,485.

