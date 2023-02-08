Avoid ‘Operation Wetie’, take steps on naira, fuel scarcity, APC chieftain, Adamu Garuba, charges Nigerian govt

In light of the protests springing up in different parts of the country as a result of fuel and cash scarcity emanating from naira redesign policy, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adamu Garba, has charged Nigerian government to come up with decision solutions.

The recent redesign of currency leading to the scarcity of naira had frustrated Nigerians into brutal protests, especially in Lagos, Abeokuta, Ibadan and Ondo.

Despite President Muhammadu Buhari’s promise to address the crisis within seven days, the policy has continued to take its toll on vulnerable Nigerians.

Garba, who commented on the development in a series of tweets on Tuesday, condemned Nigerian government’s inactiveness on the crises.

The former lawmaker said the policy as well as the biting fuel scarcity, if not decisively looked into, might truncate the progress and democracy of the country.

He wrote: “Everything needs to be done by the government to fix the Naira/Fuel scarcity issue and stop the ongoing protest in Abeokuta. I learned that Ondo is planning the same. South West is a beacon of our democracy and we should not forget the history of how Operation Wetie started.

“When politics meets diverse interests, a more mature, diplomatic approach is required to handle the situation for the benefit of all.

“This scarcity issue can pressure the general public to come to the street. Coming toward the election period, this is not good for Nigeria.

“We must remind ourselves that no one will get anything when Nigerians are not happy. Not the Government, the politicians, the opposition, or the public If the policy is not working, then it is simply not working. It should be reserved, carefully planned, and re-implemented.

“We should avoid any tension or unnecessary grandstanding that could lead to the truncation of our peace, prosperity, or worst of all, our democracy.

“That is why I reminded us of Operation Wetie, the Wild Wild West that eventually led to the 1966 coup. History is a good teacher.”

By Ambali Abdulkabeer

